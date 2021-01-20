Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.99

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 1054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $627.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.72%.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 72.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

