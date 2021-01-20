Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 157.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,664 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,914 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,955. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

