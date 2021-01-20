USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

USA Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 14,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Research analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USA Technologies stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of USA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

