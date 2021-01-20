Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $21.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday. Stephens started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 9,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.