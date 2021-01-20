Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $21.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday. Stephens started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.
Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 9,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
