Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of VNDA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 603,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,748. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $763.50 million, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

