Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.
Shares of VNDA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 603,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,748. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $763.50 million, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
