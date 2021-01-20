Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $110,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 111,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,545. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

