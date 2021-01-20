Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.43

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.43 and last traded at $176.43, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

