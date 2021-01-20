Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 12-Month High at $257.95

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $257.95 and last traded at $257.84, with a volume of 15536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

