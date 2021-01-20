Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,477 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,804. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day moving average is $108.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

