Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $267,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $99.51 and a one year high of $179.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

