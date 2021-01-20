Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $208.82. 7,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day moving average is $168.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $209.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.