Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,591,000.

VB stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.94. 14,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.76.

