Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Family Firm Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $40,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

