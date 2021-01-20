Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $16.38.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 110,260 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 843.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

