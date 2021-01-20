VestChain Achieves Market Cap of $16.37 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, VestChain has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One VestChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VestChain has a total market cap of $16.37 million and $24,700.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.63 or 0.00522329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.15 or 0.03826212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016039 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain (VEST) is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.