VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.0550 on Major Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $178,326.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 13,126.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 coins.

VideoCoin's official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

