Vidya Price Hits $0.0275 on Top Exchanges (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Vidya token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $823,937.43 and $386,659.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidya has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00045307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00116701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00073535 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00250068 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,907.00 or 0.96410178 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

Vidya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

