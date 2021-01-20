Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 67,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vince by 62.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vince in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Vince by 76.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

VNCE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 16,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,793. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. Vince has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Vince will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

