Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $225.00. 929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,056. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $239.99. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.08.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

