Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after acquiring an additional 558,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Shares of V opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.03. The stock has a market cap of $392.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

