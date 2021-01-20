Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Trimmed by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 8.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 124,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,118,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.09. 348,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

