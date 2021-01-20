Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. 219,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,415. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

