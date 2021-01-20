Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $8.81 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.93. 166,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.21. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

