Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,914,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,581,000 after purchasing an additional 626,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.66.

USB stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 316,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.