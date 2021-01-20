Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,314 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.42. 106,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

