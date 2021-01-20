Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,001 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.07. The company had a trading volume of 115,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,059. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $350.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

