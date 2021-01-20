Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

