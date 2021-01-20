Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99.

