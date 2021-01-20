Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $97.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.