Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

