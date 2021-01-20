Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

