WAX (WAXP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.16 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. WAX has a market cap of $62.24 million and $3.16 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000201 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044473 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,725,056,324 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,702,622 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

