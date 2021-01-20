Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE: FCF) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

1/7/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

12/4/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.33.

Get First Commonwealth Financial Co alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.