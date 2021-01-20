Welch & Forbes LLC Has $15.04 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 219,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,056,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEA opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.