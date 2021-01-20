Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $25,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $88.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.