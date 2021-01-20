Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $85,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $215.91 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

