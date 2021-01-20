Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 12,150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $45,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,339. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

