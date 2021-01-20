Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 12,868 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.66.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

