Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,266 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up about 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $64,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $214.90 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.41 and its 200-day moving average is $194.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

