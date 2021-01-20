Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

