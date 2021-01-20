WeOwn (CHX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 3% higher against the dollar. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $801,586.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00530896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.02 or 0.03872472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013430 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

Buying and Selling WeOwn

WeOwn can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars.

