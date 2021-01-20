Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 238.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 34.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

