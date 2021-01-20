Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

