Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,100 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE HIX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. 1,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,287. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $92,938.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

