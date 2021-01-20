Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 414,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

WRN stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 943,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.70% of Western Copper and Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

