Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736,081 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

