Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.38

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 263315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59.

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WLLW)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

