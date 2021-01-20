Wings (WINGS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,940.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $11,940.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00524549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.52 or 0.03834216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016418 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.