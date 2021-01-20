Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 16,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 54,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

