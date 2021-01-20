WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

VTI stock opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $200.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

